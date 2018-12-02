Kendall Jenner bonded with Ben Simmons' mother during an NBA game on Friday night (30.11.18).

The 23-year-old model's relationship with the 22-year-old basketball star appears to have become more serious over recent weeks, with Kendall now becoming a frequent guest at Ben's games.

The brunette beauty was spotted laughing and joking with Ben's mother Julie Simmons as they both supported the Australian star and his Philadelphia 76ers team.

The pair appeared happy and relaxed together as Ben helped his team to a 123-98 victory against the Washington Wizards.

Despite remaining tight-lipped about their burgeoning romance, Kendall's increased presence at 76ers games is being seen as a sign that things are heating up between the celebrity duo.

However, an insider recently insisted that Kendall and Ben don't want to put any ''stress or pressure'' on their relationship.

The high-profile pair are eager to ensure they don't take things too fast.

A source explained: ''Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now.

''They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch.''

Kendall and Ben were rumoured to have ended their romance earlier this year.

But it's since been claimed that they are instead simply keen to make sure they don't rush things or become too intense.

The insider explained: ''They never had a falling out, it was just always hard for Kendall because of her work schedule.

''They reconnected when Ben was in town recently and have been seeing each other since.

''Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now.''