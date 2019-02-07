Kendall Jenner thinks she has the best skincare routine of all her sisters.

The 22-year-old model claimed that due to her struggle with acne in the past, she thinks she might be the ''master'' of skincare as her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all have ''beautiful skin''.

In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: ''I honestly might need to take credit for this one, only because they haven't really struggled with breakouts. Khloe did a little bit when she was really young, and then Rob [Kardashian] a bit when he was really young but he's not my sister. They all have beautiful skin. So I will talk myself up and say that I might be the [skin-care] master in the family.''

Despite the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's current glowing complexion, the beauty began suffering with acne when she started high school and she's admitted she was so convinced fellow students were always staring at her face, she'd go home devastated on a regular basis.

She previously shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''#10yearchallenge I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin (sic)''

These days, Kendall is delighted with the way her skin has improved and contrasted the teenage photo with a recent one of herself without make-up.

She wrote: ''Yesterday on film. Zero make-up.''

Kendall also admitted her battle with her skin left her feeling ''anxious, helpless and insecure''.

She shared a bare-faced photo on Instagram and in a lengthy post wrote: ''While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.''