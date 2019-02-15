Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons looked in love as they enjoyed dinner together on Wednesday night (13.02.19) ahead of Valentine's Day.
The couple were seen leaving Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Manhattan, New York City on Wednesday night (13.02.19), before heading to see a DJ set by Chantel Jeffries at the nearby Marquee New York.
Kendall and Ben rekindled her romance back in November, with Kendall's half-sister Khloe Kardashian has now confirmed that they are, in fact, a couple.
Khloe made the confession after Kendall was spotted jokingly booing Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson during an NBA game between Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers and Ben's Philadelphia 76ers.
Explaining to a Twitter user why Kendall was spotted jeering Tristan during the game, Khloe wrote: ''My sister was watching HER man Play against my man... So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you so confused? ... Feel any way you want you to gorgeous lady. (sic)''
Kendall and Ben kept their relationship mainly out of the spotlight as they didn't want to put any ''stress or pressure'' on their relationship.
A source explained: ''Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch. They never had a falling out, it was just always hard for Kendall because of her work schedule. They reconnected when Ben was in town recently and have been seeing each other since. Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now.''
