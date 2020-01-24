Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has reportedly decided to give her relationship with the 23-year-old professional basketball player another go because they always have ''the best time together'' and are really happy right now.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Kendall always liked Ben.

''They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. They have both had a lot of time to see each other.''

However, friends don't have high hopes for them as things always seem to ''fizzle out'' between them once they become engross in their own individual careers.

An insider explained: ''As soon as they get busy with their careers, it kind of fizzles out. But for now, everything is great.''

The pair set tongues wagging last week when they were spotted on a brunch date in New York City - just weeks after they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

The love birds spent the occasion at the rooftop restaurant Attico in Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old model headed to the restaurant at around 11:30pm and she was closely followed by the sportsman, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Until now Kendall has made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about her love life, leaving fans to guess about her current relationship status.

Meanwhile, Kendall isn't the only member of her famous family to give her ex a second chance as her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has also recently rekindled things with her toy boy lover Younes Bendjima, 26.

A source said recently: ''In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though ... Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids. They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.''