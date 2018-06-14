Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid star in a new 60s-themed promotional campaign for Dsquared2.

The video, which has been created for the brand's Fall Winter 2018 collection, is set in the American mid-West and shows the American models in flannel shirts and garish wigs, flashing their lingerie.

The mini-movie is directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with the retro scenes revealing the collection's pieces, which include yoked detail shirts, svelte denim and pants, and embellished jackets.

The clip begins with a voiceover countdown, while the two girls watch a movie on an old fashioned TV set.

The models decide to call each other, but as Kendall runs to answer the phone, the call ends in abrupt fashion.

Kendall, 22, and Bella, 21, are two of the world's most recognisable models, but they actually first met over the internet when they were still teenagers.

Bella - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, 23 - previously explained: ''I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter.

''That was before we started modelling; I was probably 14 or 15.''

Kendall - whose younger sister is make-up entrepreneur Kylie Jenner - explained that they pretty quickly struck up a strong bond, describing the brunette beauty as one of her best friends.

She shared: ''We met up and had sushi, and now we're best friends. She's a pretty significant human I met online.''