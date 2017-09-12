Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky ''weren't really official'' as a couple.

The 21-year-old model and reality star was believed to be dating the 'L$D' rapper for over a year, but after the brunette was snapped spending quality time with basketball star Blake Griffin, sources have claimed that whilst the pair were ''obviously dating'', nothing was ever ''official''.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kendall and A$AP weren't seeing each other a lot. They weren't really official, but were obviously dating. Their schedules are really hard.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been ''playing the field'' in her recent dates with 28-year-old Blake, and is still in contact with A$AP, though isn't serious with either of them.

A source said: ''Kendall and Blake have been hanging out quite a bit and are having a good time. They met in passing a few times and hit it off.

''She's still talking to Rocky as well. But he isn't the type to settle down or be a good boyfriend, so she's playing the field too.''

The news comes after it was previously reported Kendall wasn't looking for anything ''serious'' with Blake, as when her work load picks up again in the near future, she isn't sure what will happen to their romance.

An insider said recently: ''She's seeing Blake romantically. It's nothing serious. She has been in LA a lot lately, and is having fun.

''Work will soon take over her life again, so who knows what will happen will Blake then. She is having fun right now and that's all that matters to her. She takes her career very seriously and that's her number one priority right now.''

And Kendall is believed to be ''keeping her options open'' whilst she remains in contact with both Blake and A$AP Rocky.

Another source said: ''Kendall is keeping her options open. She's still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there's potential there.''