Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have been spotted jewellery shopping together.

The 21-year-old model and the rapper have been rumoured to be dating since August, and during a trip to New York City with her younger sister Kylie on Tuesday (17.01.17), the brunette beauty reportedly spent 45 minutes inside Rafaello & Co.'s jewellery store with the hunk.

A source told E! News: ''They were helping each other pick stuff out. Kendall also got fitted for a pair of gloves they're working on for her.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was first linked to the 27-year-old musician last summer after she called time on her series of dates with One Direction hunk Harry Styles - whom she has romanced numerous times since 2013 - as she ''refused to get caught up in Harry's drama.''

According to reports published at the time Kendall moved on from the 22-year-old singer and actor in order to star ''full-on dating'' the 'L$D' hitmaker.

A source at the time claimed: ''It's the real deal.''

Meanwhile, Kendall - who has also been romantically linked to basketball star Jordan Clarkson in the past - previously insisted she is ''old-fashioned'' when it comes to dating and likes to be pursued.

She explained: ''It's not that I'm scared of asking a guy out or showing him that I like him, it's just that I'd much rather be pursued. I definitely like the chase and the feeling of being wanted. And, the way I see it, if a guy isn't going to put in the effort and ask me out, then the relationship probably won't work. It would be a waste of time for me. Call me a little old-fashioned, but it's just what I like!''