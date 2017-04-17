Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were reportedly ''all over each other'' at a Coachella party over the weekend.

The 21-year-old model and the rapper have been rumoured to be dating since August last year, and their relationship has been going from strength to strength as they were reportedly seen getting close when the brunette beauty supported her beau as he performed at the #WeedMapsOasis party at the three-day festival in California.

An onlooker told People magazine: ''Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other.''

Whilst another source told the publication: ''Kendall started rapping to A$AP's song 'F***in' Problems,' and A$AP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.''

The news comes after it was reported the pair also made ''no secret'' of their romance earlier this month whilst watching The Who perform at London's Royal Albert Hall.

A source said at the time: ''Kendall and A$AP Rocky went to the Royal Albert Hall and made no secret of the fact they are a couple. There was a lot of touching going on. It wasn't the behaviour of two people who are just friends. Kendall seems very into him.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is thought to have asked the 'L$D' hitmaker - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - to temporarily move in with her after having her home robbed last month.

A source said: ''Kendall's anxiety has gone through the roof since the robbery and she feels she doesn't know who she can trust.

''It's put new pressure on her fledgling relationship with Rakim, who she's been leaning on heavily for support.

''She's even suggested he move into her house temporarily because she's scared to be there alone at night.

''Friends are worried they might be moving too fast.

''They've been seeing each other for nine months but it's been very hot and cold.''