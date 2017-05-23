Kendall and Kylie Jenner's second Kendall + Kylie collection was inspired by Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

The 21-year-old model and her 19-year-old sister launched a follow-up capsule to their debut range under their eponymous label titled DropTwo on Monday (22.05.17), which features bright-coloured latex bustier dress, body suits, detailed t-shirts and sliders, and the siblings have revealed the 'Genie In A Bottle' hitmaker ''circa 2000'' influenced their latest designs.

Speaking to W magazine about the figures who inspired their latest line, Kylie said: ''The denim mini skirt in our Drop2 collection is inspired by Christina Aguilera circa 2000. I dressed up as her for Halloween this year. She is amazing.''

And the catwalk icon - who has graced the runway for Victoria's Secret, Balmain, and Fendi - has revealed the former 'Simple Life' star - who is a close friend of her half-sister Kim Kardashian West - has also influenced her style and creations.

The fashion muse explained: ''Paris is a family friend, so like our big sisters we have always admired her fashion sense.

''At my 21st birthday party, I wore a dress inspired by the one Paris wore in 2002 at her 21st birthday party. She was there to celebrate with me that night and loved my look.''

And prior to the big unveil of their new fashion and accessories line, the 'Keeping up With the Kardashians' stars teased their new releases on social media with images of the pair adorning the garments in the campaign.

Alongside an image of the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur sporting the black knit rib corset dress with the latex bra that cost almost $400 together, and has been shared on her Instagram account, read: ''DropTwo available right now Kendall-Kylie.com @kendallandkylie (sic).''

The youngest child of the Kardashian/Jenner brood also uploaded a video of the commercial, which captures the pair in the figure-hugging ensembles, was captioned: ''DropTwo launches today at 12pm at kendall-kylie.com @kendallandkylie (sic).''

It has been reported only 100 pieces of each item have been created, and already almost oen third of the merchandise is low on stock.