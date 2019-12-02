Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner are planning a television series based on fake Jenner sibling Kirby Jenner.

Kirby Jenner began as a parody Instagram account where the owner edits himself into pictures of the Kardashian family, as he pretends to be Kendall Jenner's fraternal twin brother, and has amassed a whopping 1.2 million followers by doing so.

But now, Kendall, 24, and her momager Kris, 44, are set to produce a whole show for streaming service Quibi that centres around the fake Jenner sibling.

According to Quibi, the series ''will chronicle the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the fraternal twin brother of Kendall''.

The streaming service describes the series as following the ''unsung hero'' of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

A description of the new show reads: ''The 'unsung hero' of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kirby is ready to step in front of the camera for the first time - with the full support of his mother and manager, Kris Jenner. The series - the latest offshoot of E!'s flagship 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' - will feature Kirby's interactions with all members of his blended family, including sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.''

Whilst Kendall played along with the existence of Kirby as she said she can't wait for him to ''have the opportunity to shine'' in his own show.

She said in a statement: ''I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series.''

Quibi is due to launch on April 6 2020, and it is not yet known when Kirby's show is set to air on the platform.

However, the series is expected to be short-form, and is also executive produced by Howie Mandel and Ryan Seacrest, and licensed from NBCUniversal and E! Entertainment.