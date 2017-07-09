Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a cheeky Nando's at Wireless Festival on Saturday (08.07.17).

The reality TV stars and their model pal Bella Hadid were in London to see 19-year-old Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott play at the festival and the trio tucked into a chicken feast backstage.

Their order included a chicken burger lemon and herb with corn, five hot wings with regular fries, chicken wrap medium with regular fries, chicken wrap lemon and herb, five medium wings and a chicken wrap medium.

Models Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson and Winnie Harlow were also spotted tucking into PERi-PERi backstage before Skepta's headline set.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Travis ''requested'' to perform at Wireless on so that he didn't have to cross paths with Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

The 25-year-old rapper didn't want to rub shoulders with fellow musician Tyga - who will take to the main stage at the event in Finsbury Park, North London on Sunday (09.07.17) afternoon - and so is believed to have asked for his set to be scheduled the day before to avoid any potential conflict.

Bella's former partner The Weeknd is also due to perform on Sunday.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Travis Scott wanted to be separated from Tyga and The Weeknd so that Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner could come.''

The 'Goosebumps' hitmaker began dating the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star at the beginning of March, but tongues didn't start wagging until April when they were spotted getting cosy at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

A source said recently: ''Travis' family loved Kylie, they think she's a total sweetheart.

''They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she's with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she's not using him for fame.''

The 19-year-old star split from Tyga earlier this year following three years of dating, and despite his efforts to try and win her back, she's not interested and has proved that by getting matching butterfly tattoos with Travis.

An insider explained: ''All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she's not bitten at all. Tyga's pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she's definitely going to be the 'one that got away' for him.''