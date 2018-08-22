Comedy star Kenan Thompson thinks it would be ''awesome'' to do a big dramatic feature.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star is known for his comedy roles but he would love to do a serious movie in the future too.
Asked if he would do a dramatic feature, he said: ''Yeah it would be awesome. I mean, I could totally do it. I grew up doing very serious theatre in high school, it's just my on-camera persona has always been very jolly and comedy. If I'm going to do comedy, I'd much rather it be fun than exhausting. You want it to be smart, but if it's starting to stress me out then I'd rather not. I'd rather do something else.''
And the 40-year-old actor has an ''aspiration'' to be like Steven Spielberg.
Speaking of his 'SNL family, he added: ''They're like my big giant family. It's spending quality time and doing quality work with quality people. If it was possible I'd stay forever and just retire as the one guy that never left, basically. I'd be totally fine with that, but at the same time I still have aspirations. I've always wanted to be like a Steven Spielberg type, where I have my own DreamWorks Studios/Tyler Perry situation going on. You know what I mean? I'm big about trying to get other things going for other people. I think I'd be good at that.''
And if he wasn't acting, Kenan would love to be a SWAT.
He quipped to Deadline: ''Man, that's a great question. I don't know, there's so many jobs out there. I'm pretty smart, so I don't know if I'd necessarily be at MIT or something, but I think I'd be doing pretty good wherever I was. I've thought about being on like SWAT or something. A super duper sharp-shooter.''
