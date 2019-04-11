Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons have joined the cast of new animated Scooby-Doo movie 'Scoob'.
Ken Jeong is to star in 'Scoob'.
The 'Hangover' actor and Kiersey Clemons are lending their vocal talents to the new Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Doo movie, with the 49-year-old actor set to voice Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a pooch with mechanical robot parts.
According to Deadline, Clemons will voice the part of Dee Dee Sykes, who was one of the smartest members of Captain Caveman's Teen Angels group.
The pair's casting comes after it was revealed Frank Welker will voice the titular pooch, after voicing crime-solving Mystery Inc. gang character Fred Jones since the animated comedy TV series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' made its debut in 1969.
Instead, Zac Efron will voice Fred for the forthcoming film and Amanda Seyfried will be Daphne Blake, while Will Forte will play Shaggy Rogers.
The Mystery Inc. gang - who aim to solve crimes alongside their canine companion Scooby - will be completed by Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley.
The hotly-anticipated movie is set to be released in May 2020 and will be the first time Scooby has hit the big screen since 2004's 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed', which followed on from 2002's 'Scooby-Doo'.
Neil Fanning voiced the canine in both movies, while Freddie Prinze Jr. took on the role of Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar played Daphne, Linda Cardellini was Velma, and Matthew Lillard voiced Shaggy.
News of Jeong's part comes after he lent his voice to the role of beaver Cooper in new computer animated adventure film 'Wonder Park'.
The movie also features Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis and Kenan Thompson.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
Norm is a polar bear frequently laughed at by his Arctic neighbours for his friendly...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private return from Madagascar with their own adventure as formidable and...
The newest addition to the 'Madagascar' franchise arrives in the form of spin-off 'The Penguins...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
Spirited and very funny, this movie should actually be rather disturbing since it's a true...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Turbo might be just your average garden snail but there's one thing that sets him...