Ken Jeong thinks 'The Hangover' has become ''an elephant in the room'' in his personal life.
The 50-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis in the hit comedy franchise, but Ken has admitted that his two daughters - 12-year-old twins Zooey and Alexa - still haven't seen the films.
Speaking to Us Weekly, Ken explained: ''They are getting of that age.
''I think they know. I'm sure their friends have told them. It's a lot like Santa Claus. Like, they know they know, we know they know. There is a little bit of an elephant in the room. It's like [my character] Mr. Chow is a tooth fairy.''
Ken joked he'd rather his daughters weren't aware of his involvement with the outrageous movies.
He quipped: ''I was never in it. Never happened ... If I say it long enough, it'll be true.''
In fact, Ken's daughters still aren't quite sure what he's famous for.
He revealed: ''Zooey was like, 'Are you as famous as a YouTuber?' ... My answer was, 'No.'''
Ken relished the experience of making the 'Hangover' movies.
However, he doesn't imagine that he and the other cast members will return to the money-spinning franchise again.
The Hollywood star - who worked as a physician prior to acting - shared: ''I love those guys. I would do anything for those guys.
''I do think we knew that the third would be the last one. This is the only project I've ever done where we went out on our own terms.
''So while we were filming it, we knew it was the last day of filming. The older I get, and now six years out of the third one, I really love the fact that we left on top.''
