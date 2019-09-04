Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea and Adam Carolla have joined the Alec Baldwin roast.

The stars will join previously announced celebrities, including Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Redd and Jeff Ross, in roasting Alec, 61, when he gets into the hot seat for the no holds barred event.

Sean Hayes will serve as Roast Master for the show, which will see Alec follow in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump as he is teased and mocked by his contemporaries and friends for the annual event.

Alec previously revealed he agreed to take part in the event for a good cause.

He said: ''The people at Comedy Central very kindly agreed to match me $500,000 for Tony Bennett's Exploring the Arts foundation, which funds his Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School. When this opportunity came to come up with a million bucks for them with Comedy Central, that was really the real impetus behind this. I think it's a question if I am even going to be alive when it's over.''

Alec's edition of the roast - which promises not to pull any punches - will be filmed over the weekend in Los Angeles and air on September 15 on Comedy Central.

Making the official announcement about the event previously, Alec quipped: ''Getting roasted will be the greatest honour of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting 'Saturday Night Live' 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese.''

A message on the Comedy Central website states: ''Following in the footsteps of Roastee 'greats' like Justin Bieber and Donald Trump, the illustrious and multitalented film and television star Alec Baldwin will take the stage to be skewered by his entertainment industry peers.''