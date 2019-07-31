Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney have joined the 'Tom and Jerry' movie alongside Chloe Grace Moretz, Colin Jost and Michael Pena.
Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney have joined the new 'Tom and Jerry' film.
The 50-year-old actor is to appear alongside 'Catastrophe' star Rob, 42, in the upcoming live-action / animated hybrid movie from Warner Bros. which already boasts an all-star cast including Chloe Grace Moretz, Colin Jost and Michael Pena.
Tim Story will direct and executive produce the motion picture, which is based on the original series of cartoon short films created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940.
The shorts told the story of the rivalry between cat Tom and mouse Jerry and Adam Goodman will executive produce the new movie while Chris DeFaria will produce.
It is not yet known who Jeong and Delaney will play but Grace Moretz has been lined up for the role of Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel, and Pena will portray her alter ego's evil boss Terrance.
The plot will see Jerry set up home in the hotel and Kayla will hire Tom, who is living as an alley cat, to get rid of Jerry but the pair soon decide to work together to get rid of Terrance.
Ken is best known for his roles as Ben Chang in sitcom 'Community' and Leslie Chow in 'The Hangover' film series and he is also part of another Warner Bros. film where
Ken is lending his voice to the upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' movie as Dynomutt, Dog Wonder, a pooch with mechanical robot parts.
The movie is set to be released in May 2020 and will be the first time Scooby has hit the big screen since 2004's 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed', which followed on from 2002's 'Scooby-Doo'.
