Kelsey Grammer has opened up about the planned 'Frasier' reboot and admitted he wants it to be set somewhere other than Seattle.
Kelsey Grammer insists it would be ''silly'' to set a 'Frasier' reboot in Seattle.
The 63-year-old actor - who played psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 on NBC - admitted he has been discussing the possibility of bringing back the show and though the original sitcom was set in Washington, because his character left the state in the final episode, he expects a new series would be based somewhere else.
He said: ''I don't want to play Frasier and go back to Seattle. I mean it would be silly.''
The show's finale - which was watched by almost 34 million viewers when it aired in May 2004 - saw the lead character leave for Chicago with his girlfriend Charlotte (Laura Linney), rather than take up a job offer in San Francisco, but Kelsey insists that doesn't mean a new series would have to be set entirely in Illinois.
In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Kelsey said: ''This is something we've been discussing, we have wondered where he might be, but he left for Chicago in the last episode of the show so we have to deal with that at least.
''I mean, he left to go be with his lady love who probably didn't stay with him but you know... some evolution has taken place.''
It was previously reported that CBS Television Studios are currently in the ''very, very early'' stages of rebooting the popular sitcom, though the project isn't yet officially in development.
Kelsey is said to be currently meeting with writers, who are pitching different concepts for the potential follow-up.
In its 11 seasons, 'Frasier' won a record-breaking 37 Primetime Emmy awards, including five wins in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series and four acting honours for Kelsey.
