Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife Camille has lashed out at the actor for acting like she ''never existed'' and admitted she wishes they were ''more civil'' with one another.
Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife has lashed out at the actor for acting like she ''never existed''.
The 'Frasier' actor split from Camille Grammer in 2010 after almost 13 years of marriage, and though the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star doesn't ''begrudge'' the fact her former spouse has moved on and now has two young children with fourth wife Kayte Walsh, she wishes he would recognise the role she played in supporting him during hard times in his life.
Camille - who has Mason, 17, and Jude, 13, with the former 'Cheers' star - hit out after a fan tweeted an article about Kelsey and wrote: ''I'll never forgive him after what he did to @TheRealCamilleG.''
She wrote: ''I don't begrudge him his happiness. What's unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety.
''I was right by his side and he acts like I never existed that's disappointing. We were together through his success.
''I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don't exist (sic)''
But the 49-year-old former model - who is now engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer - still feels ''blessed'' for the years they were together, but she regrets the fact she and the 63-year-old actor are not more ''civil'' with one another.
She continued: ''We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him. We have both moved on. Just wished it ended on a more civil manner.''
