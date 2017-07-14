Hollywood star Kelsey Grammer has said pain is just a part of life and he keeps everything in the past but still believes it's there 24/7.
The former 'Frasier' star has suffered a number of tragic deaths in his life including the abduction, rape and murder of his 18-year-old sister Karen, his estranged father being murdered and his two half-brothers dying in a scuba-diving accident, but the actor doesn't think his life has been filled with more tragedy than anyone else's.
In an interview with The I newspaper, Kelsey, 62, said: ''I just put that pain where it is; in the past. But it's pain that you can always stumble into again - it's with you 24/7, especially in the case of tragic death, and there have been a few of those. It's just part of life. Maybe I learnt a little earlier than most, but it's just the way it goes.''
Kelsey has had other difficulties in his life including substance abuse problems with alcohol and cocaine in the late 1980s and 1990s, which surfaced due to his grief over his loved ones.
After marrying his fourth wife Kayte Walsh, he suffered a heart attack in 2008 and two years later, his spouse suffered miscarriages but although these events were tragic Kelsey believes they help you enjoy the good times more.
He said: ''Kayte and I had a couple of miscarriages before we had our first child. That was devastating. These things are hard. But when it's good, it's magnificent.''
These days, Kelsey is incredibly happy thanks to his wife and their children Faith, five, two-year-old Kelsey Jr. and eight-month-old Auden.
Kelsey also has four other children from previous relationships, Spencer, 33, from his first marriage to dance instructor Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 25, from a relationship with Barrie Buckner, and daughter Mason, 15, and son Jude, 12, from third marriage with Camille Donatacci.
Discussing his journey to happiness with Kayte, he said: ''It takes me a while to figure things out. I usually have to repeat a lesson or two - maybe three times.
''I survived my previous relationships just in time to land in a place where I could be in a relationship with a terrific person.''
