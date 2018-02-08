Kelsey Grammer has paid tribute to John Mahoney.

The 62-year-old actor has shared a black and white picture of himself and his late on-screen father, who played Martin Crane in 'Frasier' and passed away on Sunday (04.02.18) aged 77, alongside a heartfelt message.

Kelsey - who portrayed the titular character in the long-running sitcom - wrote: ''He was my father. I loved him. (sic)''

An autopsy revealed on Wednesday (07.02.18) John was suffering from a number of health issues at the time of his death, including brain disease, lung cancer, kidney disease, seizures and diabetes, according to TMZ.

Shortly after his passing, John's publicist revealed he was receiving hospice care in Chicago when he died.

John had previously beaten cancer twice, and admitted he became even more determined to be successful following his diagnosis.

He said: ''I had made some of my biggest movies when I was diagnosed. I wasn't going to let this cancer get me. I waited too long to do this.

''When I was told I had cancer, I said, 'I don't care. Let's do whatever we need to do to beat it. It's not going to get me.' And the doctors have always said that my attitude had a great deal to do with my cure.

''I just absolutely refused to be beaten by it. It sounds like I'm daring fate. But it's the truth. It made me work 10 times harder, 10 times more. I turned nothing down and instead tried to do almost everything I was offered to make up for the years that I hadn't been doing it when I should have.

''I think that had quite a bit to do with my recovery. I did recover.''

He took on the role of Martin in 'Frasier' for 11 series from 1993 to 2004, alongside Kelsey and his other on-screen son, David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Niles.