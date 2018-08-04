Kelsey Grammer has revealed that he got his wife Kayte's name tattooed on his crotch to prevent him from cheating on her.
The 63-year-old actor previously admitted to cheating on his third spouse Camille with current wife Kayte Walsh and to ensure the same thing does not happen to her, Kayte encouraged him to get the intimate inking.
Speaking to chat show host Conan O'Brien: ''If ever, I maybe thought a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be ... you know ... would read that this particular piece of equipment was already signed.''
Kelsey and Kayte have three children, Faith, six, Kelsey, four, and 20-month-old Auden, together but he previously admitted they had a six-month affair while he was still married to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Camille.
The pair met when then-flight attendant Kayte served him on a plane in December 2009 and then spent a ''magical night'' together in London.
Speaking previously, he said: We actually met in the air on a plane to England. It was very romantic, she was working on the plane.
''We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time.''
Recently, Camille - who was married to Kelsey for 13 years - said she is glad that he has found happiness but she wishes that he would acknowledge the contribution she has made to his life.
She tweeted: ''I don't begrudge him his happiness. What's unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was rt by his side and he acts like I never existed that's disappointing. We were together through his success (sic).''
