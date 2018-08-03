Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed he regrets being so career-focused earlier in his life.
Kelsey Grammer regrets being so career-focused earlier in his life.
The 63-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcoms 'Cheers' and 'Frasier' - has admitted he's recently been happier with his working schedule, revealing it's allowed him to spend more quality time with his children.
The veteran star - who has been married four times and has three children, Faith, six, Kelsey, four, and 20-month-old Auden with his wife Kayte - shared: ''I'm in a place that I've never been happier work-wise, and I do have time to see my family a lot. What I regretted earlier in my life was that I seemed to be so busy sometimes that suffered.
''Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift.''
Recently, it was rumoured that Kelsey is contemplating a reboot of 'Frasier'.
But the actor - who also has children Spencer, 34, Greer, 26, Mason, 16, and Jude, 13, from previous relationships - admitted the speculation was ''a little premature''.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''It would be quite a breathtaking failure to try to do it and not do it better than the previous show - and I think that's almost impossible.
''To pick up that responsibility would be a very brave thing to do. And you know, maybe I don't have the courage.''
Kelsey also claimed the comedy scene has changed over recent years, arguing that TV shows have had to become a little more restrained.
He said: ''Obviously, some lines have been drawn. People are swift to judge, swift to react, swift to punish. I don't think it's the best side of us to punish everybody who says something that we don't particularly like.
''The first amendment is an important part of our lives and of our culture. But you work for certain people and they don't like what you said, and they'll fire you. And that's the way it goes.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...
When an influential and forward-thinking writer locks horns with a conservative author, things get a...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
With each film in the Transformer saga, Michael Bay makes it clear that all he's...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...