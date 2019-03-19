Kelsey Grammer learns his TV scripts ''five minutes'' before he goes on set because he likes his performances to be ''spontaneous''.
Kelsey Grammer learns his scripts ''five minutes'' before he goes on set.
The 64-year-old actor has joined the cast of 'Man Of La Mancha', which opens at the London Coliseum on 26 April 2019, alongside 'Only Fools and Horses' star Nicholas Lyndhurst, Cassidy Janson and Danielle De Niese.
And the 'Frasier' star insisted that he likes to be ''spontaneous'' during his onscreen performances and not go over his script too much compared to when he is on stage.
Speaking to Radio Times, Grammer said: ''I can't memorise it until I start to move it. It becomes a kind of kinaesthetic memory - at least on stage.
''With television I don't learn it until five minutes before I do it, because most of the language is not that interesting, and that brings a sense of spontaneity!''
'Man of La Mancha' is a 1965 musical with a book by Dale Wasserman, lyrics written by Joe Darion and music by Mitch Leigh.
The production will be directed by Lonny Price, who previously helmed 'Sunset Boulevard', which starred Glenn Close.
Grammer - who has seven children from four relationships, including Faith, six, Kelsey Jnr., four, and younger kids because they're ''in charge'' of the television remote. at home.
He added: '''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is my wife's favourite [show] right now. But I tend to watch television with my kids, who are six, four and two, and they're in charge.
''That means it's stuff I wouldn't normally watch, like YouTube, which is a lot of watching videos of other kids playing the same games my kids play!
''I try to limit some of the time they spend on it, without being controlling, because I do think it is good for their brains.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...
When an influential and forward-thinking writer locks horns with a conservative author, things get a...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
With each film in the Transformer saga, Michael Bay makes it clear that all he's...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Despite substandard animation, this brightly coloured sequel has a strong enough sense of both its...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...