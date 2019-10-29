Kelly Rowland hasn't ruled out making new music with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.
The singer insists she has no plans to do a new track with her bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, but has confessed that if they were to do something, she wouldn't say anyway as she'd want it to be a ''surprise''.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don't know. Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age? I mean, I'm just saying. I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance. I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it's usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises. I've got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything.''
Earlier this year, Beyonce's father Mathew insisted a Destiny's Child reunion is at least three years away.
He said: ''I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn't it? But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing. It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you're going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour. .. it would two to three years, even if the answer was yes today.
''Age becomes a factor, time becomes a factor, the music environment becomes a factor. There's a lot of factors that can make it a great idea or a not so great idea. They're best friends, and that's what it has always been for the Destiny's Child members - having fun and sharing their music with their fans, and that's what makes them so special.''
