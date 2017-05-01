Kelly Rowland has said she doesn't treat her pal Beyoncé ''like a pregnant lady''.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z - with whom she already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - and although she's due within the next few months, her close friend and former Destiny's Child band mate Kelly says her inner circle haven't started treating her any differently.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, Kelly, 36, said: ''She likes to have fun. So we're not treating her like a pregnant lady! She likes to have fun!''

The 'Motivation' singer - who has two-year-old son Titan with her husband Tim Witherspoon - stunned in a ruffled chiffon Moonsori gown, which she showcased on her Instagram account before taking to the red carpet.

Also in attendance at the event was Beyoncé herself who wowed in a fiery red gown and matching headdress, as well as fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, who organised the fashion event.

And Beyoncé's other friends and family had nothing but kind words to say about her either, as Michelle praised the 'Halo' hitmaker for inspiring other pregnant women.

She said: ''You know what? She's holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don't feel as great all the time.''

Meanwhile 63-year-old Tina - who is also mother to singer Solange Knowles - expressed her excitement for her the upcoming arrival of her two new grandchildren.

She gushed: ''I'm so excited. I can't wait. ''[Beyoncé and Jay Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

''[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.''