Kelly Rowland wants to collaborate with Solange Knowles again soon.

Although the star has ruled out an upcoming Destiny's Child reunion with Solange's sister Beyoncé and their other bandmate Michelle Williams, she admitted that a project with Solange could be a possibility.

Kelly, who recorded 'I Got So Much Magic, You Can Have It', with Solange for her 'A Seat At The Table' album, told Billboard: ''I'm a huge fan. I love her writing and how detailed and particular she is. I always wanted to figure out how the heck she has so many different layers of harmonies when she is constructing these vocals, and it's so complex but simple. It's genius. It's the genius in her genius mind that she has in there.''

Speaking about Beyoncé and Michelle, she added: ''It's so funny. I guess every time people see us together, they just see music but I just see sisterhood, and that's what we are and that's what me, her, Michelle [Williams] and Solange and I are. People see us all together, they immediately think music. I'm like, no. Just family.''

However, Kelly, 37, is taking inspiration from Destiny's Child for her upcoming album and will record an empowering song, encouraging women to love their bodies, like Destiny's Child did with 'Bootylicious'.

She said: ''Obviously, when you think of a song like 'Bootylicious' that Destiny's Child had, that theme is apparent. There's a song that I did in the studio that I love so much that talks about that. I'm not going to get into it, but it's really cool. It's going to be on the record, possibly. I've recorded so many damn songs.''