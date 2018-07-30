Kelly Rowland would love to collaborate with Stevie Wonder.

The 'Dilemma' hitmaker thinks it would be great to work with the singer ''if the opportunity presented itself''.

Asked by Vogue Australia if she'd like to work with the legendary singer, she said: ''Absolutely. If the opportunity presented itself, it would be very cool, especially given what he was talking about that night and the world, that's what brought us all together, to celebrate love and push it back into the air, because there is so much going on in the world, so much that's disappointing ... It's safe to be silent and I think now is no time to be silent: you have to stand up.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed she is hopeful that Destiny's Child's return will be a ''beacon of light'' for women and help to empower them as individuals.

Of their Coachella reunion, she said: ''Beyoncé asked us early on - I can't remember how early, but it was early. Months before. It wasn't really hard to keep the secret, though, because I wanted it to be a surprise for the fans. I feel like to have shown us so much support and so much love over the years, they deserved it. They deserved that moment; it was all about them.

''I wanted us to be a beacon of light for women in that moment. That you can do anything, be anything, dream anything. There are no boundaries when it comes to women. We are not just mothers, not just wives - we are whatever and whoever we want to be.''