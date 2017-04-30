Kelly Rowland has admitted her mother's death ''tore her apart''.

The 36-year-old singer tragically lost her mother Doris in 2014 - just three weeks after Kelly gave birth to her son Titan, whom she has with her husband Tim Witherspoon - after she suffered a shock heart attack, and the former Destiny's Child singer admits that whilst she still struggles with the loss, it is getting ''easier''.

She said: ''It was hard because I'd just watched my son come into this world and I actually watched her go. There's not a day that goes by I don't think of her. At first, it would just tear me apart, and day by day, it gets easier.''

And the 'Motivation' hitmaker said she isn't ''ready'' to talk about the last thing she said to her mother, as she says the conversation is one of her ''greatest regrets''.

Asked what she last said to her mother before her passing, Kelly said: ''That's a tough question. It's one of my greatest regrets. It's something I'll carry to my grave ... or eventually talk about, but I'm not ready now.''

Kelly credits her son, now two, for helping her see that life is still ''worth living'', as seeing him smile makes her feel like she's ''doing a good job''.

During an emotional interview with American television programme '60 Minutes', the 'Dirty Laundry' singer said: ''He's a happy kid, and that makes me feel like I'm doing a good job. And he just makes my life feel worth living.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted she ''cried the whole time'' whilst en route to her first gig overseas after giving birth to her son.

She said: ''I got an offer to do a gig overseas and I wanted to perform so bad.

''I was like, 'I'm gonna do this one...' and I remember my manager saying, 'Are you sure? Are you ready for that?'

''I got on the plane and I cried the whole time. I was like, 'I can't believe I'm away from my baby!'''