Kelly Rowland doesn't let Santa Claus take ''all the credit'' for her son's Christmas gifts, as she always tells him the mythical man brings him just ''one'' present.
Kelly Rowland doesn't let Santa Claus take ''all the credit'' for her son's Christmas gifts.
The 38-year-old singer has five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, and has said that whilst she still allows her tot to believe in the magic of the mythical present-delivering man, she makes sure he knows that some of his gifts were given to him by his parents, too.
She said: ''He understands that there is a 'Santa Claus' but I said Santa only brings him one gift - me and Daddy work too damn hard for Santa to get all the credit, I'm so sorry.''
And now that Titan is getting older, the former Destiny's Child star is starting to introduce Christmas traditions into the household.
She added: ''He's understood Christmas since he was three, but five is an interesting age and I think he's starting to understand what Christmas is this year, so we're trying to do traditions.''
Kelly is also keen on getting her son involved in charity work over the festive period, so he can understand the joy of ''giving''.
This year, Kelly has partnered with the charity Baby2Baby - which helps provide families in poverty with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities for children - to help families in need, and is getting her tot on board too.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's always been something that's been very grounding and a staple foundation in my family. I explained it to him last year and he didn't quite get it, but this year I explained it to him in detail and he was like, 'We have to help him and his family' when we were assigned our family, who we sponsored.
''The giving portion of Christmas genuinely makes me freaking stoked because I feel like there were moments in my life where my mom fell on hard times and we had people in our lives who gave to us. As people, as humans, we should always do that.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Hockey-masked Friday the 13th stalker Jason Voorhees and glove-toting Nightmare on Elm Street slasher Freddy...
For the first time since "Scream," the slasher genre shows signs of life (was that...