Kelly Rowland's three-year-old son is already bilingual.

The 36-year-old singer has revealed her son Titan - whom she has with her husband Tim Witherspoon - can already speak ''fluent Spanish'' at just three years old, and the star is working on getting him to learn French next.

She said: ''He is fluent in Spanish. I'd like for him to start French. My nephew actually speaks French. And we're looking forward to, hopefully, a Diego birthday party. A Diego-themed birthday party. We'll see what happens.''

And the 'Motivation' singer didn't just gush about her own family either, as she said her close pal Serena Williams will be an ''amazing mother'' when she gives birth to her first child later this year.

She said of the tennis star: ''Hands down. She is going to be an amazing mother. I am so excited for her and motherhood. It's natural for her and, this baby is going to probably run the world.

''It's more so the mental of all it, you know what I mean? It takes a hell of a woman to be with-child, and play and winning the Open. So, incredible. Incredible.''

Kelly also revealed she often works out with close friends Beyonce and Jay-Z - who have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and two-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter together - and the trio often attend ''incredible'' SoulCycle classes together.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Dirty Laundry' singer said: ''Everybody goes hard! It's a whole bunch of us who go and work out, and we have a really good time. We got to Angela Davis' SoulCycle. She's incredible. She pushes you. SoulCycle is just this really incredible, mental workout that is just awesome. But Angela Davis, she is the master. There's no one like her.''