Kelly Rowland gives beauty tips to Beyoncé.

The 37-year-old singer - who recently reunited with her Destiny's Child bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - has revealed that when she finds a beauty product she loves she can't wait to share it with her famous friends and fellow parents.

One product she had to tell Beyoncé, 36, and Michelle, 37, about is Resurface serum by Shani Darden which she used to help her skin recover after the birth of her son Titan, three, whom she shares with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

She said: ''I always tell them when I buy a new cream. I went and had a facial with Shani Darden - she's the best - she had me try her Resurface serum. It literally changed the whole game, after I had my son, my hormones were all over the place. And it was that that changed my life.''

Kelly - who has partnered with Schick razors for their new Unstoppable campaign - also revealed she loves to use products from Jessica Alba's Honest Company when she rocks a no makeup look, and she wishes she'd discovered their beauty range sooner.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she confessed: ''One beauty product that makes me feel beautiful, especially when I don't have anything on, is the Magic Balm from Honest Beauty, it's like my favorite new thing and I discovered it at the end of last year and I have just been like, 'Do you know how amazing this is?' She sent me like 10. Then my makeup artist stole one, my sister stole one. I apply it to my cheeks, down the center of my nose...''

But her ultimate tip for feeling good is to encourage other women to become the best versions of themselves.

She said: ''When I say something and it's from my heart. Not from an emotional place as much as like just from my heart, from my soul, that makes me feel empowered, when I do something and it puts in motion for another woman to want to do it.''