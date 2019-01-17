Kelly Rowland had ''no idea'' how hard to would be to juggle life after giving birth.

The 37-year-old singer gave birth to her son Titan - whom she has with her husband Tim Weatherspoon - four years ago, and says that before his birth she assumed she would still be able to hit the gym and live her normal daily life, but quickly realised how difficult it is to juggle everything when all she wants to do is ''spend so much time'' with her tot.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''Before I had my son, I was thinking 'Oh my gosh, this is going to be so easy. I'm going to work out, I'll do this, I'll do that.' I had no idea. I knew I was going to love my son, but I'm so obsessed with him and I want to spend so much time with him.''

The former Destiny's Child star recently revealed she feels ''strong'' as a mother, and although she stopped going to the gym after Titan was born, she's now begun getting back into her workout routine as she wants her body to feel as strong as her mind does.

She said: ''After I had my son it dwindled because I was so obsessed with him and just being with him and next to him.

''Then it became a time when I was like, 'Oh my God, I want to feel great in this dress again' and 'I want to be really strong.' I am really strong in motherhood, and I want my body to reflect that.

''When I started training again, I felt amazing. Training for me is a little bit selfish, but there is nothing wrong with that. When I get a moment, I owe it to myself to feel good physically!''

Meanwhile, the 'Survivor' singer said her son makes her feel more ''confident''.

She said: ''My son makes me feel confident. He's just amazing. I'm like, 'I did that right.' He came at the most interesting time of my life and I had no choice but to be strong. I want him to be better than me, it's just that simple. So I always like to make sure I'm doing right by him.''