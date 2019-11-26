Kelly Rowland has admitted she and her Destiny's Child bandmates discuss everything but reuniting the group when they get together.

The 38-year-old singer recently insisted she would never rule out recording new music with her bandmates, Beyonce and Michelle Williams, and now during a fan Q&A session on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Kelly dashed hopes on the chances of them reuniting anytime soon, as it's not something they talk about when they are in one another's company.

Asked about reuniting the 'Survivor' group, she said: ''No, we haven't talked about it.''We talk about everything else but that.''

Kelly did however divulge which song from their back catalogue she dislikes the most.

She spilled: ''My least favourite would have to be 'Bug A Boo.' ''There's like this one part on the bridge where I'm like, 'Ugh!'''

The R&B pop trio reunited for a medley performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, and Kelly admitted that she couldn't take it all in because she was so nervous.

She said: ''I don't remember what happened.

''I just remember looking at my feet and I don't remember.''

Although there are no plans for the three of them to enter the studio, the 'Jumpin', Jumpin' hitmaker recently admitted she would want it to be a ''surprise'' for their fans if they do decide to release new material.

She said: ''I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don't know.

Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age?

''I mean, I'm just saying.

''I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance.

''I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it's usually a surprise.

''And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises.

''I've got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything.

''Earlier this year, Beyonce's father Mathew insisted a Destiny's Child reunion is at least three years away.

He said: ''I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn't it?

''But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing.

''It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you're going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour ... it would two to three years, even if the answer was yes today.

''Age becomes a factor, time becomes a factor, the music environment becomes a factor.

''There's a lot of factors that can make it a great idea or a not so great idea.

''They're best friends, and that's what it has always been for the Destiny's Child members - having fun and sharing their music with their fans, and that's what makes them so special.''