Kelly Rowland has put her Christmas tree up already.

The former Destiny's Child star is getting into the festive spirit early and couldn't resist starting to decorate her home, even though the big day is more than six weeks away.

She said: ''It is up. I'm guilty, I already started celebrating the holidays.''

But it is no surprise the 38-year-old singer - who has son Titan, five, with husband Tim Weatherspoon - is getting into the Christmas spirit early as she's been busy working on festive film 'Merry Liddle Christmas' and is also planning to release a seasonal song.

Speaking at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (10.11.19), she told E! News: ''I do have a Christmas song coming out. Of course I just did a movie--I created, produced and starred in a movie, a Christmas movie that I did for Lifetime. I'm really excited about it.''

Kelly isn't the only star to have got into the Christmas spirit early.

Last month, Jodie Marsh revealed she had already decorated her house with six trees.

The 40-year-old reality star has even got a special 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' themed tree for her musician boyfriend Billy Collins Nuttall because he loves both film franchises and has built a toy Christmas village.

In a Twitter post, she revealed: ''It's Christmas in our house already. And that's all that matters really. The village is bigger and better this year! Feast your eyes on this delight. The ''posh'' lounge tree is up too!''

The body builder shared images of her various trees and other favourite decorations on her Instagram account and revealed she has been collecting 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' decorations for months to surprise her man.

She wrote: ''The Star Wars and Harry Potter tree just for Billy (because he's obsessed with both) - still more to go on but this is a good start!!

''The big tree is the Star Wars and Harry Potter tree. Billy is obsessed with both. I've been collecting decorations for months for it. Still got more to go on but we have so many cool bits on there!''