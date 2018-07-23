Kelly Rowland runs on the track as if she were ''an Olympian'' to stay fit.

The 'When Love Takes Over' hitmaker has opened up on how she stays in the best shape she can and admits for her running is the ultimate exercise

Kelly, 37, does also practice boxing, Pilates and does some weight lifting but it is the challenging cardio which is her favourite.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I like to run track as if I were an Olympian.''

The former Destiny's Child star balances her exercise regime with being a mother to her three-year-old son Titan - her child with husband Tim Weatherspoon - her work as a coach on 'The Voice Australia' and her music career.

To relax, Kelly uses the Calm app to meditate and she admits the software has changed her life.

Speaking about the smartphone app, she said: ''It's awesome. I do it every other day, first thing in the morning or if I feel like I'm overwhelmed or anxious and I have to bring it all 'in', because that means I'm putting too much energy out and not giving myself anything.''

Kelly also admits the death of her own mother Doris in 2014 - which occurred just a few weeks after Titan was born - had a profound effect on her approach to life and her own happiness.

She explained: ''I also express myself through my creativity, which I didn't understand as much at first, but now I get it more than I ever have. It came from having Titan and losing my mother ... It hit a switch in me about the greatness and beauty, the quickness and simplicity of life. People just want to be happy.''

Kelly has been living Down Under whilst appearing on 'The Voice Australia' and she admits it's been great to have her family with her because she has been able to spend so much time with Titan when not filming on the pop star search show.

She said: ''When I go back home it's all about wrapping up my record, so it's been awesome to spend so much time with him.

''He loves it here, between the water and the food, and he has buddies here; he is so content ... This country has inspired me in so many ways, so many.''