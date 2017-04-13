Kelly Rowland says having a baby brought her and husband closer.

The 'Kisses Down Low' hitmaker - who has two-year-old son Titan with her spouse Tim Witherspoon - praised her husband for always being so ''supportive'' and understanding.

She said: ''It actually brought us closer. In some ways, we had to figure it out together, and we did. He was just so supportive, he always asked me if I needed help and he always tried to figure out a way to just be there to comfort me and I'm so grateful to him for that.''

And Tim was incredibly cautious about the pair jumping back into bed after Kelly gave birth, much to her annoyance.

She added: ''You know, that six-week period [after childbirth] feels like forever, and as a gentleman - [Tim's] very gentle, so he wanted to give me a little more space. I'm like, 'No, let's go!' I'm still a mom and it doesn't matter ... I'm a woman and I have physical needs.''

And the pair feel it is important to schedule time for themselves too.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I think that it has to be a conscious thing that you want to do. Before the baby comes, just have a list of things that you want to promise each other. Whether it's, 'You do this on Fridays,' or 'We have date nights on this day,' 'Let's make sure we can do vacation, just me and you.'

''It's just certain things like promises that you make between each other. I actually learned that from Dr. Bickman because her and her husband have Friday nights, every Friday night, just them two together. She said they can be at a restaurant and they don't have to say anything, but it's just the time that they have together. It's such a great goal to have.''