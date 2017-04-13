Kelly Rowland has Beyoncé ''on speed dial'' so she can ask her parenting questions.

The 'Motivation' singer welcomed her son Titan into the world in November 2014, but has said she still asks for tips from her close friends including her former Destiny's Child band mate who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband Jay Z, and is expecting twins later this year.

Speaking about the advice she gets from her friends - who also included Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles - the 36-year-old singer said: ''I remember feeling a little bit overwhelmed at one time and they were just like, 'You're gonna love as you go.' [What] I love the most is that they didn't just say, 'Oh, well just do this.' They weren't telling me [what] to do ... They were allowing me to figure it out on my own and I'm so appreciative to them for that.

''I completely have them all on speed dial and will ask them any question under the sun. I am not ashamed.''

And Kelly - who has her son with her husband Tim Witherspoon - says being a celebrity doesn't matter when it comes to motherhood, as every mother ''loves hard'' and should stick together.

She added: ''We [all] just love hard. It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity mom or a mom that is a stay-at-home mom or a mom that is figuring it out and trying to balance yourself and work, we're all in this together.''

Despite asking for advice from the 'Halo' hitmaker, Kelly ''can't imagine'' what their family will be like when their twins arrive, as she also dubbed Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen - who welcomed triplets earlier this year - as ''super people''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I can't imagine going from one to... three [or] four, like, that's so crazy. I mean, a dear friend of mine, Pharrell and his beautiful wife Helen, just had triplets. They went from one to four, they're super people.''