Kelly Rowland wants her ''body to reflect'' how ''strong'' she feels as a mother, so is working out after slacking on her gym visits following the birth of her son three years ago.
The 37-year-old singer says she stopped working out after giving birth to her son Titan, now four, but after realising she wanted to be as strong physically as she feels in motherhood, she's begun hitting the gym once again, and now ''feels good'' about the way she looks.
She said: ''After I had my son it dwindled because I was so obsessed with him and just being with him and next to him.
''Then it became a time when I was like, 'Oh my God, I want to feel great in this dress again' and 'I want to be really strong.' I am really strong in motherhood, and I want my body to reflect that.
''When I started training again, I felt amazing. Training for me is a little bit selfish, but there is nothing wrong with that. When I get a moment, I owe it to myself to feel good physically!''
The former Destiny's Child member claims she ''lost'' herself when she stopped working out, but believes her new regime has given her a completely fresh mindset.
She added to People magazine: ''I started losing myself [when I stopped going to the gym]. I'm doing a new method of training with a trainer. She is training me for my life, so that my back will always work for me, my core will always work for me and my body will work for itself with strength. I just have to keep it strong.''
Meanwhile, Kelly said her son - whom she has with her husband Tim Witherspoon - makes her feel more ''confident''.
She said: ''My son makes me feel confident. He's just amazing. I'm like, 'I did that right.' He came at the most interesting time of my life and I had no choice but to be strong. I want him to be better than me, it's just that simple. So I always like to make sure I'm doing right by him.''
