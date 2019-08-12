Kelly Rowland has rubbished rumours Destiny's Child are set for a huge world tour.

A source had claimed Kelly and her bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams were plotting a major run of shows in 2020 to mark their 20th anniversary - with there also talk of new music on the horizon.

However, Kelly has poured cold water on the speculation.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''That was news to me, just as much as it was to you!

''I was like, 'Oh! My god, a tour is happening! Someone call me.'''

The 38-year-old singer insisted that they are each focused on their own separate projects and that if they did go on the road, they'd keep it a ''surprise'' for their fans.

She added: ''Everybody's supportive of each other's personal ventures right now.

''If it were to happen, I would want it to be a surprise. ''I feel like we know so much now.''

The 'Survivor' hitmakers - who split up in 2006 - reunited for two special greatest hits medley sets during Beyonce's Coachella headline slots at the Indio festival in April 2018.

Each member has had a successful solo career, with Beyonce, 37, having put out six solo albums and recently voicing Nala in Disney's 'The Lion King' remake, as well as releasing the soundtrack LP 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

Whilst Michelle, 39, and Kelly, 38, have respectively released four studio albums.

Michelle previously said that Destiny's Child's reunion at Coachella was ''a blessing''.

She shared: ''Let's call it a blessing. Beyoncé and Kelly - they've been in the game for, what, 23 years? Me just 18 years. And when people see us together they still lose their minds! People are asking, 'When y'all gonna tour? When y'all gonna put out new music?' It's been 14 years since we've had an album together, and people are still asking.''