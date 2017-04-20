Kelly Rowland ''cried the whole time'' en route to her first overseas gig after having a baby.

The 36-year-old singer - who has a two-year-old son called Titan with her husband Tim Weatherspoon - has admitted her first performance on foreign soil represented a landmark moment in her adjusting to the stresses of motherhood.

Kelly shared: ''I got an offer to do a gig overseas and I wanted to perform so bad.

''I was like, 'I'm gonna do this one...' and I remember my manager saying, 'Are you sure? Are you ready for that?'''

And after she accepted the invitation, the former Destiny's Child star was overcome by emotion when she was sat on the plane heading to the gig.

She explained to Access Hollywood: ''I got on the plane and I cried the whole time. I was like, 'I can't believe I'm away from my baby!'''

Kelly returned from her overseas performance with New York Fashion Week fast approaching, and she says the trip helped her to rediscover herself.

She reflected: ''I'm so happy that I'd lost a little bit more weight by that time, because I remember the designers would send over samples and I would try to get 'em on ... I was a little bit upset.

''It was actually the trip that I needed because I was so wrapped up in my mommy world that I needed to see colours, I needed to hear music, I needed to feel fabulous. It was something that made me feel like myself again.''

Meanwhile, Kelly recently admitted that having a baby brought her closer to her husband.

The 'Kisses Down Low' hitmaker praised Tim for always being so ''supportive'' and understanding.

She said: ''It actually brought us closer. In some ways, we had to figure it out together, and we did. He was just so supportive, he always asked me if I needed help and he always tried to figure out a way to just be there to comfort me and I'm so grateful to him for that.''