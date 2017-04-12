Kelly Rowland gets ''mummy advice'' from Beyonce.

The 'Kisses Down Low' hitmaker praised her close pal - who has Blue Ivy, five, and is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z - for always offering support mother to mother.

She said: ''She's an incredible mother. I watch her with her daughter and I get such great mummy advice from her.

''I get great mummy advice, of course, from Solange who's raising an incredible young man, Jules. I'm just so blessed to have a great circle of great sisters. My mummy circle is really fly.''

And Kelly loves being surprised by her two-year-old son Titan and admits she was left feeling the kind of emotion she had never felt before in her life when her son told her he loved her.

She added: ''It was one of the most beautiful times. I was putting him to bed and I was closing the door. He said 'Mama'. He actually calls me 'money' so he said 'money', and I said 'Yes baby?' and he said 'I love you.'

''I literally closed the door like 'I love you too' and then cried. I had never experienced emotion like that before in my life. I thought having him was a huge thing of emotion or getting married to his dad was great too, but my kid telling me he loved me for the first time just blew my mind.''

The brunette beauty decided to write a book titled 'Whoa, Baby!', offering advice and support to other mothers.

Speaking on The View, she shared: ''That's why I wanted to write the book. It happened after my eighth phone call to my doctor and she was like 'Oh my god, all of my clients have more questions afterwards than before!'

''So she said that somebody should write a book about it and I said 'Yeah, let's do it!' So I started journaling everything that happened to me emotionally, physically, spiritually afterwards. We teamed up with a publisher and it's out. I'm so excited, I get to add author to my name!''