Kelly Rohrbach believes the modelling industry is ''go, go, go, go''.

The 27-year-old model and actress has admitted she ''really enjoys both'' businesses, but she believes the fashion sector is ''much more fast paced'' than the movie sphere because she has to jet off to a ''different city'' and have her hair and make-up styled in various ways ''all the time''.

Speaking about her career, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I really enjoy both [modelling and acting]

''Obviously modelling is much more fast paced, whereas when you're on set for four months you're with the same people, you develop a family feeling and you're grounded. With modelling, it's go, go, go, go! Different day, different city, different hair and make-up and everybody is different all the time.''

And the 'Baywatch' star - who portrays Casey Jean Parker in the upcoming film alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron - feels ''very fortunate'' she is able to ''balance'' both jobs and have a ''variety'' of positions.

She told Hello! Magazine: ''It's nice to be able to balance the two and have variety. I'm very fortunate.''

And Kelly - who was announced as the face of Lipsy's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign earlier this year - has revealed she wasn't shy about stripping down to wear the famous red swimsuit for the comedy action production because the skimpy garment was made of scuba material, which felt like wearing Spanx.

Speaking previously about her attire, Kelly said: ''It's scuba material, which is awesome because it's literally like wearing Spanx that suck you right in. I was like, cheeseburgers, no problem. Just zip that thing up and it's like it never happened.''