Kelly Rohrbach ''cheated'' to get in shape for 'Baywatch'.

The 27-year-old beauty portrays CJ Parker in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the classic lifeguarding TV series and though she and her co-stars Zac Efron and DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON had to work hard to sculpt their beach bodies for the film, she is thankful that they all had personal trainers on hand to ensure they were getting maximum results.

She said: ''I cheated. We all cheated because we had trainers.

''We had trainers while we were filming and trainers before we were filming, which was great, because you don't have to think - you just do as you're told.

''I did a lot of running. I ran the beach in LA four or five times a week - sprint sets and stuff.

''I like to box so I did a lot of that with my trainer. Then I did weights. I would start working out so early in the morning I'd be half asleep.

''By the time I got back into my car, I didn't remember what we just did.

''You sort of want to black it out, working that hard.''

But one of the benefits of the tough regime was that Kelly didn't need to worry about her diet.

She added: ''I'm a pretty hefty eater. I have to eat a lot to function, so I don't really diet, especially when I have to work out more.

''I ended up eating a T-bone steak every night for dinner because we were doing so much muscle work.''

While shooting the movie, Kelyl was happy she got to meet Pamela Anderson, who played the original CJ, and David Hasselhoff, who was head lifeguard Mitch Buchanan in the TV series.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''I did get to meet her.

''She has a cameo in the movie and it was good fun to meet her. David HAsselhoff came as well.

''It's a scene where we're having lunch and she walks up. It was cool.''