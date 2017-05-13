Kelly Rohrbach was nervous stepping into the shoes of Pamela Anderson for 'Baywatch'.

The 27-year-old model plays the role of CJ Parker in the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular television series, and has said she was worried she would ''disappoint'' fans of the show who were attached to seeing busty beauty Pamela in the role.

Kelly said: ''[I] didn't want to disappoint. ''The role of CJ Parker is one everyone knows and is beloved, so obviously I didn't want to disappoint the fan base that comes with the show, and I think we didn't.

''We did a great job of taking a dramatic TV show and making it a comedic show. We brought a fresh take to it, which is more comedic in tone, and a little more sexy and spicy. [It has] a little more sass, so I think you guys will enjoy that.''

And Kelly admits she would love for the movie - which was her feature film debut - to become a franchise, as she had the ''nicest time'' with the rest of the cast.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I hope [it becomes a franchise]. It's such a great cast, the most wonderful people. I couldn't ask for a better experience [on] my first film,'' she said. ''To be with Dwayne [Johnson] and with Alex [Daddario] and Priyanka [Chopra] and Jon [Bass], we just had the nicest time. I hope we can continue on with this family.''

Meanwhile Kelly recently revealed that her on-screen love interest - played by Jon Bass - would be her perfect man, because he has a sense of humour.

She said: ''Originally, my romantic interest [in the movie], played by Jon Bass, is a Jonah Hill type. It was written that he had a big crush on [C.J.] and she's kind of a bitch to him. I kept thinking, I would love this guy. I would hook up with him. He's the funniest character, and to me, humour is the sexiest thing.''