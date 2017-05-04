Kelly Rohrbach says a sense of humour is the ''sexiest'' quality in a romantic partner.

The 27-year-old actress has said that her ideal romantic partner would be similar to her love interest in the upcoming action comedy movie 'Baywatch' - which is based on the popular television series of the same name - as she thinks the character, played by Jon Bass, is the ''funniest character'' in the movie.

Asked what her ideal type of guy is, Kelly - who plays C.J. Parker in the movie - said: ''Originally, my romantic interest [in the movie], played by Jon Bass, is a Jonah Hill type. It was written that he had a big crush on [C.J.] and she's kind of a bitch to him. I kept thinking, I would love this guy. I would hook up with him. He's the funniest character, and to me, humour is the sexiest thing.''

And it isn't just working with her dream man that Kelly enjoyed about the set of the movie either, as she also had fun wearing the famous swimsuit costumes as the tight material meant she could eat fatty foods without it showing on camera.

Talking about the 'Baywatch' swimsuits, the blonde beauty said: ''It's scuba material, which is awesome because it's literally like wearing Spanx that suck you right in. I was like, cheeseburgers, no problem. Just zip that thing up and it's like it never happened.''

Meanwhile, Kelly says she ''wasn't interested'' in playing the stereotypical ''hot-girl'' role, and was pleased when she was offered a role which made the character seem like a ''real person''.

She told the June issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I wasn't interested in playing the hot-girl role. I didn't want her to be an object but rather a dynamic, real person.''