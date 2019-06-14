Kelly Rohrbach has got married.

The 'Baywatch' actress tied the knot with Walmart heir Steuart Walton in Florida a few weeks ago, sources told TMZ.

The couple, who have been together for two years, were said to have attended another friend's wedding recently, with both their own new rings proudly on display.

The 29-year-old beauty - who previously dated Leonardo Dicaprio - was seen sporting a huge diamond engagement ring in March.

When the couple first started dating, it was revealed Steuart - whose family are worth over $160 billion - had been giving Kelly flying lessons.

A source previously said: ''They started dating four or five months ago and he takes her for flying lessons on his personal plane.''

Kelly is most famous for her role as C. J. Parker in movie 'Baywatch' and she admitted she had a lot to live up to when she stepped into the red swimsuit previously worn by Pamela Anderson in the long-running TV show.

She said: ''[I] didn't want to disappoint.

''The role of CJ Parker is one everyone knows and is beloved, so obviously I didn't want to disappoint the fan base that comes with the show, and I think we didn't.

''We did a great job of taking a dramatic TV show and making it a comedic show. We brought a fresh take to it, which is more comedic in tone, and a little more sexy and spicy. [It has] a little more sass, so I think you guys will enjoy that.''

And she revealed that her on-screen love interest - played by Jon Bass - would be her perfect man, because he is so funny.

She said: ''Originally, my romantic interest [in the movie], played by Jon Bass, is a Jonah Hill type. It was written that he had a big crush on [C.J.] and she's kind of a bitch to him. I kept thinking, I would love this guy. I would hook up with him. He's the funniest character, and to me, that is the sexiest thing.''