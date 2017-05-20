]Kelly Rohrbach is reportedly dating Steuart Walton.

The 27-year-old model and actress - who had a brief relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015 - is said to have started dating the Walmart heir months ago.

A source told E! News: ''They started dating four or five months and he takes her for flying lessons on his personal plane.''

Meanwhile, Kelly recently admitted she was nervous stepping into the shoes of Pamela Anderson for 'Baywatch'.

The star plays the role of CJ Parker in the upcoming movie adaptation of the popular television series, and has said she was worried she would ''disappoint'' fans of the show who were attached to seeing busty beauty Pamela in the role.

Kelly said: ''[I] didn't want to disappoint. ''The role of CJ Parker is one everyone knows and is beloved, so obviously I didn't want to disappoint the fan base that comes with the show, and I think we didn't.

''We did a great job of taking a dramatic TV show and making it a comedic show. We brought a fresh take to it, which is more comedic in tone, and a little more sexy and spicy. [It has] a little more sass, so I think you guys will enjoy that.''

And she Kelly revealed that her on-screen love interest - played by Jon Bass - would be her perfect man, because he is so funny.

She said: ''Originally, my romantic interest [in the movie], played by Jon Bass, is a Jonah Hill type. It was written that he had a big crush on [C.J.] and she's kind of a bitch to him. I kept thinking, I would love this guy. I would hook up with him. He's the funniest character, and to me, that is the sexiest thing.''