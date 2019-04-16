Kelly Ripa has hinted she wants another child.

The 48-year-old television presenter has confessed she got broody after seeing her friend Andy Cohen's son Benjamin.

Being interviewed on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Andy said: ''And he is causing women all over my life to start re-ovulating. I mean, Kelly came over, and her body was responding in ways ... I was like, 'Whoa!' ... I do have to calm the ladies down a little bit.''

With Kelly replying: ''I was putting it out there for [Mark] last night. He was like, 'It's all right, let's be grateful for what we have.' And then he put on 'Game of Thrones' and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously confessed she ''knew'' her husband Mark Consuelos was the one before they'd even met.

She said: ''I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person] and I knew. [Judy] showed me [Mark's] picture - and Bruce, I'm not this person - like at that point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city ... I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. I was a baby when I got my job. So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [me.] Like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.''

Kelly and Mark have Michael, 21, Lola, 17 and Joaquin, 16, together.