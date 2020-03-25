Kelly Ripa has urged people not to cut their own hair whilst ''bored'' at home during their coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly Ripa has urged people not to cut their own hair whilst home during their coronavirus pandemic.
The 49-year-old television presenter has made her own mistakes cutting her hair and is desperately trying to stop others from doing the same as she regrets her own home hair cut.
Speaking at a special from-home episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''People are cutting their own bangs ... they're calling it a pandemic trend. I'm not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they're saying since coronavirus has taken hold of us, they're cutting their hair out of boredom. People don't cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they're drunk and they think they know how to cut hair. I know from where I speak. I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I've never gotten over it. People just tend to be on their 'I cut my bangs' glass of wine. They think, 'You know what, I've always wanted bangs and now I'm going to do it.' Although the article that I'm reading doesn't say that alcohol has anything to do with it, I'm saying that. I'm accurate.''
Meanwhile, Kelly previously revealed she is on ''root watch'' as she stays in amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly has been forced to isolate as the virus takes hold of the world and was thus forced to skip her usual hair appointment.
Sharing a picture of her hairline on her Instagram stories, she captioned it, ''Root watch week one,'' hinting she would be giving further updates as it went along.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Of all the creatures in the animal kingdom capable of carrying a family film, the...