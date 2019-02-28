Kelly Ripa has confessed she once answered a FaceTime call to close friend Andy Cohen whilst she was naked in the changing rooms of her gym without realising he was out in public.
Kelly Ripa once answered a FaceTime call to Andy Cohen whilst she was naked without realising he was out shopping.
The 48-year-old television personality wasn't concerned about taking his video call whilst she was in the buff in the changing rooms of her gym unaware that her close friend Andy, 50, was out searching for a shirt as a gift for her son and wanted her opinion.
Speaking to her co-host Ryan Seacrest on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she recalled: ''I have lived that nightmare, the FaceTime nightmare. I'm going to give you a perfect example of why you text somebody and say, 'I'm going to FaceTime you now.'
''I'm at the gym, I'm in the locker room, I'm changing and, yes, I'm naked. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes.
''I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. So I'm like, 'Alright.' And I answer it and I go, 'Hey!' Right away, I see that he's with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, 'Oh, sweetie. I'm at J. Crew.' He and my friend Bruce Bozzi were trying to pick out a shirt for my son's birthday. They wanted my opinion. They were with all the sales people. And I was naked on FaceTime.''
Kelly - who has sons Michael, 21, and 16-year-old Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos - has been helping out 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy since he welcomed his son Benjamin into the world on February 4 via surrogate.
Andy - who is openly gay - said: ''Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who's incredible.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Of all the creatures in the animal kingdom capable of carrying a family film, the...