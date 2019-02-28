Kelly Ripa once answered a FaceTime call to Andy Cohen whilst she was naked without realising he was out shopping.

The 48-year-old television personality wasn't concerned about taking his video call whilst she was in the buff in the changing rooms of her gym unaware that her close friend Andy, 50, was out searching for a shirt as a gift for her son and wanted her opinion.

Speaking to her co-host Ryan Seacrest on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she recalled: ''I have lived that nightmare, the FaceTime nightmare. I'm going to give you a perfect example of why you text somebody and say, 'I'm going to FaceTime you now.'

''I'm at the gym, I'm in the locker room, I'm changing and, yes, I'm naked. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes.

''I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. So I'm like, 'Alright.' And I answer it and I go, 'Hey!' Right away, I see that he's with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, 'Oh, sweetie. I'm at J. Crew.' He and my friend Bruce Bozzi were trying to pick out a shirt for my son's birthday. They wanted my opinion. They were with all the sales people. And I was naked on FaceTime.''

Kelly - who has sons Michael, 21, and 16-year-old Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos - has been helping out 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy since he welcomed his son Benjamin into the world on February 4 via surrogate.

Andy - who is openly gay - said: ''Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who's incredible.''